Spain Asks Court To Review Circuit Ruling On FSIA Exception

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The Kingdom of Spain on Tuesday urged a D.C. federal court to consider a recent D.C. Circuit opinion boosting Nigeria's effort to duck a $9 billion arbitral award, saying the opinion backs up Spain's sovereign immunity stance. The circuit court found that a sovereign nation does not automatically waive its immunity from related enforcement proceedings simply by signing on to the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes Convention, Spain said. Spain argued that it never signed on to a "valid" arbitration agreement with NextEra Energy Global Holdings BV and NextEra Energy Spain Holdings BV, and therefore retains immunity from enforcement...

