Calif. Says Cisco Allowed Indian Caste-Based Discrimination

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Cisco Systems failed to take action against unlawful job discrimination being leveled at one of its employees in California based on India's centuries-old caste system, California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. An engineer at Cisco's San Jose campus, identified as John Doe, is Dalit Indian — a population once known as the "untouchables," the most disadvantaged people under the caste system — and said he was expected to accept a caste hierarchy at work where he received less pay, fewer opportunities and other inferior conditions because of his religion and ethnicity, according to the...

