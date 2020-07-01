Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Judge Blocks Asylum Bar On Transiting Migrants

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 9:49 AM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has struck down the Trump administration's policy stripping asylum eligibility from migrants who cross through another country en route to the southern border.

In a late night order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly, a Trump appointee, found that the administration had flouted administrative law when issuing the asylum restrictions without first considering public comments.

The restrictions, implemented in July 2019, require asylum-seekers who transit through another nation before arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border to first request protection there before they may win asylum in the U.S.

The judge said that the administration had not shown "good...

