What To Look For During The FCA's Biz Insurance Showdown

Law360, London (July 1, 2020, 11:31 AM BST) -- Thousands of small businesses across the U.K. could see their financial futures turn on a High Court test case brought by the Financial Conduct Authority later this month, an action that could set new precedents for insurance law and the speed of the legal process. A trial will determine whether insurers are liable to pay out on claims for business interruption made by companies that closed during the pandemic. (AP) The trial, due to begin July 20, will determine whether insurers are liable to pay out on claims for business interruption made by companies shuttered during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. The claim...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS