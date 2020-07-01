Pension SuperFund Clears First Regulatory Hurdle

Law360, London (July 1, 2020, 12:07 PM BST) -- The Pension SuperFund, one of the first in a new generation of companies that consolidate schemes, said it has made its first steps on the road to gaining full regulatory approval with registration as an occupational plan by HM Revenue & Customs. The company said the next step is to win approval of its operating model from The Pensions Regulator. Following that, it will be able to start making deals. It is one of the first new "superfunds" established under draft rules drawn up by the pensions watchdog. It will seek to consolidate smaller defined benefit workplace pension plans, which have struggled...

