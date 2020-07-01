European, UK Groups Clash Over Bourse Trading Hours

Law360, London (July 1, 2020, 8:02 PM BST) -- Shortening trading hours could negatively impact investors and create an unlevel playing field for markets, the Brussels-based Federation of European Securities Exchanges has said, rejecting calls by British-based trade associations to cut time. On Wednesday, FESE's remarks added to the debate over calls by the U.K.-based Association for Financial Markets in Europe, or AFME, and the Investment Association for market trading hours to be slashed. A number of stock exchanges in Europe are currently open between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. AFME and the IA published a joint statement on Tuesday reiterating a previous call. "The present long hours culture … impacts...

