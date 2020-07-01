Bank Fights To Claw Back £3.6M Paid In Zumax Fight

Law360, London (July 1, 2020, 9:31 PM BST) -- First City Monument Bank urged a London judge on Wednesday to order Zumax Nigeria Ltd. to return the more than £3.6 million ($4.5 million) the bank paid the engineering company for a now-overturned judgment, or face having its suit over the money tossed. At a two-day hearing before High Court Judge Robert Miles that began Wednesday, the bank sought to get back the millions it paid out while Zumax sought to re-amend its claim over a series of bank transfers that the Nigerian company claims were not properly completed. The long-running dispute, which began in 2013, has already gone to the Court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS