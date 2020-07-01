Wirecard Offices Raided Again As Fraud Probe Widens

Law360, London (July 1, 2020, 4:20 PM BST) -- Police and prosecutors raided Wirecard's head office in Germany and four other properties on Wednesday in a widening investigation into alleged fraud linked to €1.9 billion ($2.1 billion) missing from the company's accounts. Police have searched three offices in Munich, where Wirecard is based, and two in Austria, the Munich city prosecutor's office said. (AP) And, in a separate move, Wirecard AG's court-appointed administrator outlined plans to auction off the payments company's core business and its subsidiaries after the lawyer held a meeting with creditors. Police carried out searches at three offices in Munich, where Wirecard is based, and two in...

