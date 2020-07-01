Annexon Raises $100M To Push Autoimmune, Brain Therapies

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Annexon said Wednesday it raised $100 million from private backers to advance its pipeline of potential therapies for autoimmune, brain and eye disorders. California-based Annexon Inc. said the round was led by new investor Redmile Group LLC. Entities managed by BlackRock Inc., Deerfield Management Co. LP and Eventide Asset Management LLC, among others, also contributed for the first time, the announcement said, and some of the company's existing base of investors, many of which are focused on life sciences, joined the round as well. "We are very pleased to have such a strong investor group supporting our team,...

