BDO Seeks To Dodge Property Developer's Conspiracy Claims

Law360, London (July 1, 2020, 7:38 PM BST) -- Lawyers for BDO LLP told a judge Wednesday that a property developer accusing the accounting firm of unlawfully conspiring with Barclays Bank PLC is wasting the court's time because identical claims against the lender have already been struck out. George Spalton, counsel for BDO, urged the High Court to dismiss Elite Property Holdings Ltd.'s conspiracy claim over his client's appointment as a receiver over its nursing homes, calling it an abuse of process and a "collateral attack" on the court's previous findings. Spalton referred Judge Nicholas Vineall to an appellate ruling in February 2019 upholding High Court Judge David Waksman's decision to...

