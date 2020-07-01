Sandoz Dodges Sanctions Bid In Antitrust Dispute

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has rebuffed biopharmaceutical company United Therapeutics and infusion pump maker Smiths Medical's bid to impose sanctions on Sandoz and its marketing firm in an antitrust dispute, ruling that they attempted to correct their accidental filing of an unredacted document that revealed trade secrets. U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti said Tuesday that while Sandoz Inc. and marketing company RareGen LLC did violate a confidentiality order by submitting an unsealed filing to the court in October that contained United Therapeutics Corp. and Smiths Medical ASD Inc.'s confidential trade secrets, they had tried in good faith to get...

