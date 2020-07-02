Seattle Council Panel Advances $174M Big-Biz Tax Proposal

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Facing a looming budget gap, Seattle City Council members advanced a $174 million annual tax proposal targeting businesses that have employees with higher incomes, defeating a competing $500 million tax proposal. The Space Needle rises above the skyline in Seattle, where a $174 million business tax proposal is headed to the full City Council. (AP) During an online meeting Wednesday, the Seattle Select Budget Committee voted 7-2 to advance a proposed Seattle tax on businesses with annual payrolls of more than $7 million. Among the companies targeted is Amazon, which is based in Seattle. The measure will next be considered by...

