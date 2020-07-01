Freshfields Debuts In Silicon Valley With Five Local Hires

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- U.K.-based law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP on Wednesday announced a new outpost in Silicon Valley, hiring five California attorneys from four rivals to form its third U.S. office and build its footprint in the global tech hub. The new office will be led by corporate lawyer Sarah Solum, who arrives from Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. She is joined by former Sidley Austin LLP M&A partner John Fisher, Latham & Watkins LLP tax partner Maj Vaseghi, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC partner Boris Feldman and associate Doru Gavril. The team is completed by partners Pamela Marcogliese and Alan...

