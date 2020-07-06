FisherBroyles Adds Partner From Duane Morris In Atlanta

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- FisherBroyles LLP has added a former Duane Morris LLP partner to its Atlanta office who plans to develop her national media law practice and build on more than two decades of free speech defense as a partner in the firm's media and communications group. Cynthia L. Counts represents newspapers, television stations, websites, entertainment personalities, authors, businesses and individuals under laws that aim to prevent frivolous defamation suits, including those defined as strategic lawsuits against public participation. Her practice is national in scope, and she has clients and cases across the country. She told Law360 on Monday that she's excited about the...

