Mont. Gov. Escapes Enviros' Yellowstone Bison Suit

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge has let Montana Gov. Steve Bullock exit a suit brought by a conservation group claiming the state and federal governments mishandled Native American tribes' bison hunting on public land near Yellowstone National Park, finding that the governor is not a proper defendant in the dispute. U.S. District Judge Sam E. Haddon said the state's management of Yellowstone bison was independent enough of federal control that the National Environmental Policy Act doesn't apply to the governor. Cottonwood Environmental Law Center's initial suit was filed in February 2018, calling for further environmental review under NEPA of bison management and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS