Water Co. Says Centennial Sunk $150M Saltwater Well Deal

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A Texas water management company told a Houston-area court it's the rightful recipient of $10 million in escrow funds from a busted $150 million saltwater disposal well deal with a Centennial Resource Development unit. In a countersuit against Centennial Resource Production LLC, WaterBridge Texas Midstream LLC said Centennial's false assurances of solvency forced it to terminate the disposal well deal at the last minute. WaterBridge said in a Harris County District Court filing Tuesday it was Centennial that breached the companies' February purchase agreement, then twisted the facts of the case in an attempt to escape with $10 million. WaterBridge admitted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS