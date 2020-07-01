Skadden-Led SPAC Prices $125M IPO To Fund Biotech Buy

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Special purpose acquisition company Panacea Acquisition Corp. debuted in public markets Wednesday after completing a $125 million initial public offering intended to fund a biotechnology acquisition, guided by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and underwriters counsel Greenberg Traurig LLP. New York-based Panacea sold 12.5 million units at $10 each late on Tuesday, and proceeds can rise to $143.75 million if the underwriter exercises an option to buy an additional 1.875 million shares at the IPO price. Units of Panacea began trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PANA." Each unit consists of one share of common...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS