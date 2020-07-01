Ex-Performance Sports Brass Beat Ch. 11 Duty Breach Suit

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Former officers and directors of bankrupt Performance Sports Group Ltd. won a Delaware court dismissal Tuesday of an estate litigation trustee's claims that insider fiduciary duty failures and corporate waste led the company into a more than $500 million Chapter 11 and "distressed" sale. The decision by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon wound up the latest battle in the sporting goods manufacturer's $575 million bankruptcy sale from early 2017. The buyer was a joint venture that included Performance Sports equity holder Sagard Capital Partners LP and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. The original adversary suit claims, filed by two PSG officers...

