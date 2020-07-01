Fed. Circ. Keeps Sandoz's Enbrel Biosimilar Off The Market

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Amgen Inc. on Wednesday fended off competition to its top-selling biologic Enbrel, when the Federal Circuit rejected Sandoz Inc.'s arguments that two patents are invalid for double-patenting. A three-judge panel ruled 2-1 that Amgen unit Immunex Corp. can't be considered to have patented the same invention twice, once in its own patent and then again in patents it exclusively licenses from Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. Roche holds enough power in its licensing agreement for the patents not to be considered commonly owned and therefore invalid for obviousness-type double patenting, the precedential opinion said. Sandoz, a unit of Novartis AG, has already conceded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS