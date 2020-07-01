Fed. Circ., Judge Nix CardioNet Heart Monitor Patent Claims

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- CardioNet's heart monitor patent cases against two different companies were dealt blows Wednesday by both the Federal Circuit, which invalidated three of the patents under Alice, and a Massachusetts federal judge, who axed infringement allegations on another patent for being filed too late. In two separate cases, one against InfoBionic and one against ScottCare, the Federal Circuit ruled that three CardioNet patents cover nothing more than "the abstract idea of collecting, analyzing, and displaying data" and are therefore invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision. However, the appeals court vacated a Pennsylvania federal judge's ruling that a fourth patent in...

