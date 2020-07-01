Security Officer Must Face Parkland Shooting Victim's Suit

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A campus security guard who was on duty during the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, must face a lawsuit brought by a victim's parents, after a state appeals court found Wednesday that the allegations overcome the guard's claim that he is protected by sovereign immunity. The Fourth District Court of Appeal affirmed a trial court's denial of Andrew Medina's motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Andrew Pollack and Shara Kaplan on behalf of their daughter, Meadow Pollack, who was one the 17 students and faculty members gunned down by expelled student Nikolas...

