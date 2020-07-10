IP Hires: Haynes And Boone, Mintz, Nutter

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 1:47 PM EDT) -- Haynes and Boone, Mintz and Nutter are among the latest firms to have bulked up their intellectual property capabilities with new faces from Davis Wright, Boies Schiller and more. Here are the details on these notable hires. Haynes and Boone Philip Albert Haynes and Boone LLP has brought on a former Davis Wright Tremaine LLP partner with three decades of experience in patent prosecution to its new San Francisco office. Philip Albert joined as a partner in Haynes and Boone's intellectual property practice group after more than seven years as a partner in Davis Wright's San Francisco office. Before that, he spent more than 20 years...

