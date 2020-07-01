Mozambique Can Tweak ID Of Privinvest Co. In $2B Fraud Suit

Law360, London (July 1, 2020, 7:47 PM BST) -- A London judge agreed Wednesday to let Mozambique amend its lawsuit against a United Arab Emirates shipbuilder in its dispute with Credit Suisse over a $2 billion fraud and bribery scheme, rejecting claims the country had sued a company that no longer existed. High Court Judge David Waksman said the Republic of Mozambique could amend its claim against Privinvest Shipbuilding SAL (Holding) after the southern African country mistakenly named the Abu Dhabi branch of the Lebanese arm of the UAE company in its suit. "This is plain case of mistaken nomenclature and not a case of mistaken identification," Judge Waksman ruled....

