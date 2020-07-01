Feds Drop Bail Fight For Attys Accused In Molotov Attack

Law360, New York (July 1, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York has relented for now in its crusade to have two attorneys jailed without bail while they face charges of carrying out a Molotov cocktail attack on a New York City Police Department vehicle during recent protests over police brutality. The Brooklyn and Long Island-based federal prosecutors' office on Wednesday said it would not seek en banc review of the Second Circuit's Tuesday ruling that freed public interest attorney Urooj Rahman and Colinford Mattis, a Pryor Cashman LLP associate who has since been suspended. Nor will the office seek review from the...

