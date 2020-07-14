Private Equity Partner Returns To Latham & Watkins In Calif.

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 10:51 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has announced that it snagged from Cooley LLP a veteran private equity attorney who is rejoining Latham in its San Francisco office. The move for Eric Schwartzman to Latham at the beginning of July is a return home in many ways, as he was previously with the firm in New York for over a decade, practicing there as both an associate and a partner while also serving as a co-chair of the corporate department for several years. Latham said Schwartzman is rejoining the firm as partner in the corporate department and as a member of the mergers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS