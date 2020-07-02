Patients Sue Fla. Orthopedic Provider Over April Data Breach

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Customers have hit Florida Orthopaedic Institute with a proposed class action in state court over an April data breach, claiming the health care provider failed to protect patients' medical records and personal information and also did not investigate or notify them in a timely manner. Sunshine State residents Ray Stoll of Tampa and Heidi Imhof of Land O' Lakes are seeking to represent a class that could include more than 150,000 patients potentially affected by the April 9 ransomware computer attack. The breach resulted in unknown criminals gaining access to patients' medical information and other personally identifiable information, including names, social...

