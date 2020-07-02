High Court Told To Deny Review Of 9th Circ. Voting Ruling

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The Arizona secretary of state and the Democratic National Committee told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday not to grant a bid for review of a Ninth Circuit majority ruling that found two Arizona voting regulations to be discriminatory. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and the Arizona Republican Party had each petitioned the high court, asking it to take a look at the divided en banc Ninth Circuit January ruling that said Arizona's rejection of out-of-precinct ballots and a state law, H.B. 2023, preventing certain third-party ballot collection discriminate against Native American, Hispanic and Black voters in the state. More than...

