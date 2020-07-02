Developer Allegedly Conspired To Defraud La. Bank Of $123M

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A real estate developer has been charged in New Orleans federal court with conspiracy to defraud $123 million from the now-defunct First NBC Bank through a scheme allegedly orchestrated with the bank's president and other employees. The scheme allegedly undertaken by Gary Gibbs and a handful of bank officers involved the financial institution giving Gibbs more loans to help him make payments on current loans and overdrafts while hiding his dire financial situation from the bank's board, according to a bill of information filed by federal prosecutors on Wednesday. The bank's president and the other officers helped with the scheme, because...

