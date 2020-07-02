The Biggest Insurance Rulings From The 1st Half Of 2020

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Insurance attorneys have received guidance from courts on a slew of key issues this year, including a ruling from the California high court that will ease policyholders' path to excess insurance for losses spanning multiple years and an Illinois appeals court's first-of-its-kind decision that an insurer must defend a biometric privacy lawsuit. Here, Law360 breaks down the biggest insurance decisions from the first half of 2020. Montrose v. Superior Court On April 6, the California Supreme Court ruled that former pesticide maker Montrose Chemical Corp. of California is not obligated to deplete all its lower-level insurance policies before it can tap...

