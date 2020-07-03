Challengers Have Regulatory Advantage, EU Insurers Warn

Law360, London (July 3, 2020, 12:02 PM BST) -- New entrants to the insurance sector often face fewer regulatory requirements than traditional players, a trade body for insurers warned in response to a European Commission consultation over the growing role of big technology companies in financial services. Insurance Europe said Thursday that regulators should ensure that new entrants to the market — major companies like Amazon or Google or smaller insurance technology startups — should be bound by the same rules as established businesses. The commission warned in its consultation about its digital finance strategy, which closed in June, that the legislative framework might need to be re-examined. "New financial...

