Investors Must Disclose Advice History In Tax Relief Suit

Law360, London (July 2, 2020, 8:00 PM BST) -- A group of investors suing financial advisers, accountants and banks over their alleged role in a failed film tax relief scheme operated by Ingenious Media must disclose other investments they made and advice they received, a London judge ruled Thursday. High Court Judge Christopher Nugee said the 28 claimants, which are pleading the case brought by hundreds of investors seeking more than £200 million ($250 million) over claims they were missold the investments, must disclose their track record of other investments showing their level of sophistication as investors and their appetite for risk. The investors are suing the Ingenious Group of...

