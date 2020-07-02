7th Circ. Told Dynegy Ash Pits Subject To Maui Water Ruling

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Coal ash pits owned by Dynegy Midwest Generation LLC are illegally leaking pollution through groundwater that has turned an Illinois river orange-red and must be more strictly regulated under the Clean Water Act, environmentalists told the Seventh Circuit on Wednesday. In light of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent holding that the statute can be used to regulate pollution discharges that travel through groundwater to federally protected waters, Prairie Rivers Network said the Seventh Circuit must overturn an Illinois district judge's decision to toss its lawsuit seeking to hold Dynegy accountable for the groundwater discharges from the coal ash pits. The pits...

