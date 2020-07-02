Alexion Pharmaceuticals To Pay SEC $21M Over FCPA Claims

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT) -- Alexion Pharmaceuticals will shell out almost $21.5 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that two Alexion subsidiaries bribed Russian and Turkish officials to secure preferential treatment for its blood disorder drug, Soliris, the SEC said Thursday. Without admitting or denying the allegations, the Boston-based company agreed to pay $14.21 million in disgorgement, $3.76 million in prejudgment interest and a $3.5 million fine to end the SEC's five-year-long investigation into Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations, according to the order. The regulator found that Alexion violated the internal accounting controls and recordkeeping provisions of the FCPA when its Turkish and...

