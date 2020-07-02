High Court Won't Halt Deportations For Iraqi Christians

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 3:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday refused to step in to halt the deportations of Iraqi citizens who fear religious persecution, leaving in place tight limits on court review for individuals with long-standing removal orders. Without offering an explanation, the high court declined to review a divided Sixth Circuit ruling that federal judges don't have the authority to intervene in immigration cases under a legal provision limiting court review of final deportation orders. The high court's inaction comes in a class action brought by Iraqi citizens who were ordered deported years ago but who have remained in the U.S. due to...

