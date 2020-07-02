Safeway Seeks Millions In 4-Month Pension Payout Savings

Law360, London (July 2, 2020, 9:49 PM BST) -- Safeway told an English appeals court Thursday the European Court of Justice's ruling that it couldn't retrospectively bump the retirement age of some female employees up to 65 didn't apply to a slim four-month period before changes were made to the workers' pension plan. Safeway's counsel, Sebastian Allen of Wilberforce Chambers, argued to the Court of Appeal that even with the top European court's ruling, there was still a gap of a few months in 1996 that would be outside the scope of the decision. Safeway's move, which raised the age at which a group of female employees could retire from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS