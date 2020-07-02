ECJ Nixes Barring New Info From VAT Invoice Corrections

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 2:10 PM EDT) -- European Union countries can't prohibit the use of new information by those attempting to correct invoices for value-added tax transactions, the bloc's highest court ruled Thursday in a case involving agricultural businesses in Romania and Germany. The European Court of Justice found that the Romanian subsidiary of German agricultural products maker Terracult GmbH couldn't be denied the chance to correct an invoice for a transaction made while the subsidiary was being audited by tax inspectors. The March 2014 audit led to a final assessment of the subsidiary's taxes, after which new information emerged and triggered a reverse-charge VAT mechanism. A panel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS