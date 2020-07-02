GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to reopen the Paycheck Protection Program through Aug. 8, and the largest U.S. franchisee of Wendy's and Pizza Hut restaurants filed for Chapter 11 protection amid the pandemic. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ Congress Lengthens PPP to August, Contemplates 2nd Round of Loans The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday to reopen the Paycheck Protection Program through Aug. 8, sending the Senate-approved measure to the president as lawmakers discuss a possible second round of forgivable loans. The bill gives eligible...

