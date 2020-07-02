Uniloc Assails Apple's 'Disingenuous' Bid To Escape WDTX

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Uniloc has hit back at Apple's "disingenuous" attempt to ship a patent case from West Texas to California, telling the Federal Circuit that it is "simply untrue" for the smartphone giant to claim it has no connection to the area when it has 8,000 employees there. In a July 1 response brief, Uniloc urged the Federal Circuit to deny Apple's mandamus petition seeking to have Uniloc's lawsuit against it transferred from the Western District of Texas to Apple's home base in the Northern District of California. While Apple said it and the case have "no connections" to West Texas, Uniloc said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS