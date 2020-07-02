Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Told PTAB's Fee Model Undercuts Due Process

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges are biased toward instituting America Invents Act reviews because the agency needs the fees involved to operate, and judges are evaluated and rewarded for their workload, a gaming company has told the Federal Circuit in a novel due process challenge.

New Vision Gaming, which is hoping to revive two patents killed in covered business method reviews, told the Federal Circuit that the PTAB has a "structural bias" that violates patent owners' due process rights. The opening brief from June 30 says judges can't be unbiased and independent when the business and financial viability of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!