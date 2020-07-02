Ex-MedMen CFO Seeks $600K In Fees Amid Breakup Suit

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The former chief financial officer of pot giant MedMen is asking a California state court to award him more than $600,000 in attorney fees midway through a bitter legal fight over his departure, saying his contract entitles him to reimbursement for the litigation. James Parker, whose suit accuses MedMen's founders of ousting him after he tried to rein in their alleged misconduct, said in a Wednesday filing that his contract provides for legal fees in any post-employment dispute with the company, even before the outcome is decided. "This means that [MedMen] could prevail on every single one of its claims and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS