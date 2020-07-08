Cannabis Industry Mergers May Soon Face Less DOJ Scrutiny

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Many cannabis industry analysts' reports and newsletters routinely predicted robust M&A activity within the industry for most of the late 2010s and have continued to do so for 2020 and beyond. Notwithstanding the cannabis industry's difficulties raising capital in the United States because of the industry's illegality under U.S. federal law, many of these predictions to date have borne fruit, with many cannabis companies (both "flower touching" and those providing ancillary services) expanding their national footprints by scaling up and acquiring smaller companies or, on the flip side, cashing out and selling to companies with deeper cash or other capital reserves....

