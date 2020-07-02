LendingClub Investors Push Chancery To Keep Claims Alive

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT) -- An attorney for a stockholder who sued online lender LendingClub Corp. for allegedly misleading investors about a federal investigation said they have dropped an insider trading claim during Chancery Court dismissal arguments Thursday, but urged the court to keep alive unjust enrichment and related claims. The arguments revolved around a derivative suit, filed on behalf of the company last year, that accused LendingClub's management of obscuring information available to investors about Federal Trade Commission examinations of reports that the company was misleading borrowers about fees and other customer concerns. Instead of disclosing the FTC matters separately, the suit argued, managers allegedly lumped the...

