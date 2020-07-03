6 Wirecard Units Follow Parent Into Insolvency Proceedings

Law360, London (July 3, 2020, 12:43 PM BST) -- Six German subsidiaries of payments company Wirecard AG have applied for insolvency proceedings as administrators prepare to sell off assets to dismantle the group amid a fraud investigation. Six Wirecard subsidiaries have filed papers with a court in the city of Munich, pictured, to seek protection from creditors, the insolvency manager has said. (AP) Wirecard AG's court-appointed insolvency manager, Michael Jaffe, said Thursday that the units had filed papers with the Munich District Court to seek protection from creditors. "The aim of the bankruptcy applications is to put these companies under the protection of insolvency proceedings and, if possible, to continue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS