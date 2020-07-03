SFO Must Ask Ex-Staff About Private Phone Use In ENRC Suit

Law360, London (July 3, 2020, 4:45 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office must ask its former employees whether they used personal mobile phones when doing work for the agency as part of ENRC's lawsuit accusing it of colluding with the Kazakh mining giant's former law firm, a judge said on Friday. The Kazakh mining company is suing the Serious Fraud Office for $93 million and law firm Dechert for £25 million ($31 million) at the High Court. (AP) Lawyers for Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. said at a hearing at the High Court that the SFO should be directed to ask its former employees about their use of private phones...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS