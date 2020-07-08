Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Ohio Ruling Adds To Insurance Uncertainty For Opioid Suits

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Buried under the headlines of the global COVID-19 pandemic, another crisis smolders beneath the surface — one that has been described as the worst drug epidemic in history. The opioid epidemic has consumed countless lives, while spawning nationwide litigation, novel theories of liability, and settlement numbers of epic proportions.

Over 3,000 opioid-related lawsuits have been filed, most of which are consolidated before Judge Dan Aaron Polster In re: National Prescription Opiate Litigation, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio. The first and only reported judgment in an opioid case was $465 million.[1] The first MDL bellwether case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!