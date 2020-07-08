Ohio Ruling Adds To Insurance Uncertainty For Opioid Suits

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Buried under the headlines of the global COVID-19 pandemic, another crisis smolders beneath the surface — one that has been described as the worst drug epidemic in history. The opioid epidemic has consumed countless lives, while spawning nationwide litigation, novel theories of liability, and settlement numbers of epic proportions. Over 3,000 opioid-related lawsuits have been filed, most of which are consolidated before Judge Dan Aaron Polster In re: National Prescription Opiate Litigation, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio. The first and only reported judgment in an opioid case was $465 million.[1] The first MDL bellwether case...

