Ashurst, Investor Cried Fake Fraud, Bank Says In $70M Trial

Law360, London (July 7, 2020, 12:26 AM BST) -- Raiffeisen Bank accused an energy investor and Ashurst LLP of concocting claims that the bank misrepresented the value of part of a $120 million deal for a stake in a mining company to avoid paying $70 million still due under the agreement at a London trial Monday. At the start of the High Court trial, counsel for Raiffeisen Bank International AC said Asia Coal Energy Ventures Ltd. purchased a nearly 24% stake in a mining company in a deal that also called for the investment firm to take on loans the bank made to three companies and the collateral underpinning them....

