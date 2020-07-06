Ex-Barclays Chief Testifies Legal Team Cleared Qatar Deals

Law360, London (July 6, 2020, 5:36 PM BST) -- Barclays' former chief executive denied misleading the bank's board to win approval for side payments to Qatar during the financial crisis, maintaining at a £1.6 billion ($2 billion) fraud trial that the lender's legal team was heavily involved in drafting the agreements. John Varley described as "surprising" an assertion that he misled Barclay's board or its finance committee over £346 million in service fees that the bank paid to Qatar. He would have been "out of a job" immediately if he had done so, he told the High Court. Varley, former group chief executive of Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank PLC,...

