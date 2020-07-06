Real Estate Exec Banned As CMA Wins Fee Cartel Case

Law360, London (July 6, 2020, 6:37 PM BST) -- A London judge on Friday disqualified a retired businessman from serving as a company director for seven years after finding that he helped fix real estate commissions to end a "fee war" with rivals in a Southwest seaside town. High Court Judge Clive Jones said Michael Christopher Martin knew about and took part in a pact among real estate agents to set commission fees in a coastal town in Somerset. Although Martin didn't organize the cartel or take a leading role in the agreement, the judge said he turned a blind eye to it instead of reporting that sales agents had...

