Norcross Can't Revive Suit Challenging Tax Break Probe

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court refused to revive Democratic powerbroker George E. Norcross' claim that a probe into a state corporate tax break program unfairly targeted the mogul's business interests, reasoning that a lower court judge properly considered outside evidence that was public record and relevant to the allegations. George E. Norcross had argued that a state investigation into a New Jersey corporate tax incentive program unfairly targeted his business interests. (AP) A two-judge Appellate Division panel said that reports by New Jersey's state auditor and state comptroller, which highlighted oversight shortfalls in the state's Economic Development Authority, were fair game...

