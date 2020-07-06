Digital Education Provider Joins July's Growing IPO Pipeline

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Brazilian digital education provider Vasta Platform Ltd. filed an initial public offering on Monday preliminarily set to raise $100 million, joining a bevy of companies that filed for IPOs before the holiday weekend and are filling the July pipeline. Vasta, advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, did not say how many shares it plans to sell or at what price range, figures that are normally disclosed as the IPO process moves forward. The $100 million figure is often a placeholder in IPO filings until clear terms are set. São Paulo-based Vasta provides digital technology tools to private K-12 schools in...

